Remember Revanth Reddy was one of the strongest critics of KCR’s mad faith in Vaasthu? He opposed the demolition of the secretariat and the CM’s residence to build Pragathi Bhavan. But now that he has become the PCC chief, he is taking up massive repairs to the Gandhi Bhavan before he takes oath of office. The reason? To make Gandhi Bhavan Vaasthu compliant!

Yes, a massive effort to give a facelift to the Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan is on these days and the works are going on at a furious pace. The workers are removing the park right in front of the Gandhi Bhavan and have already removed the railings around the Gandhi statue. Not just that, special chambers are being created for all the senior leaders who have been given key posts. Thus the leaders can operate from their chambers instead of the narrow rooms.

But most importantly, a new entry point is being created on the east side. The east side entrance will be the one that Revanth Reddy would be using. PCC chief’s chambers too will be on the east side. Similarly, the security room and the sales counter of party’s propaganda material are being dismantled. They would be relocated to some other place. Clearly, all these changes have kept the Vaasthu in mind.

Sources say Revanth Reddy’s associates and friends are involved in this work and that they are personally monitoring the progress of the work. The works will be completed by July 7, the day when Revanth Reddy will be sworn in. People are speaking in hushed tones about the Vaathu compliance of the new-look Gandhi Bhavan. And, what about Revanth Reddy’s criticism of KCR? Well! No one is talking about it now.