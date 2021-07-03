Koratala Siva On-board For Satya Dev’s Film

Koratala Siva, the director who is undefeated in his illustrious career so far has taken on a new role for a film which is being produced by his friend Krishna Kommalapati. Krishna, who earlier made Jawaan with Sai Dharam Tej has lined up a new film with hero Satya Dev in the direction of Debutant Gopal.

Koratala Siva was given a reading of the subject of the film to take his opinion about the viability of the project. Siva, who was mighty impressed with the clarity of the director and the casting of the film instantly chose to lend his name and present the film.

Koratala Siva will be presenting this film which is all set to be announced on 4th July for hero Satya Dev’s birthday. A stellar crew is set to be associated with this film and will be announced tomorrow.