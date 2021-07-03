Dhanush to fight against the Education System

Critically acclaimed actor Dhanush shifted his focus towards Telugu cinema. The top actor will soon work with Sekhar Kammula and the projects starts rolling soon. Dhanush also signed his second Telugu film and youngster Venky Atluri will direct this interesting film. Sithara Entertainments will produce this film. As per the update, we hear, the film is an emotional entertainer that happens on a serious note.

Dhanush plays the role of a youngster who fights against the education system. The film is like a satire on the Indian education system. The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Dhanush landed in Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming Tamil movie. The actor has to complete three Tamil films before he starts the shoot of his Telugu films.