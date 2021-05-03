Revanth’s sensational disclosures against “Namaste Telangana”!

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy made a sensational disclosure against “Namaste Telangana” newspaper owned by family members of TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Revanth released documentary evidence at a press conference held on Monday (today) saying that Namaste Telangana paper owns 2.8 acres in Devarayamjal village of Shamirpet mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

KCR on Monday ordered an inquiry against Etala Rajender into the alleged encroachment of temple lands at Devarayamjal village saying that the government had received complaints that Etala and few other individuals and benamis encroached 1,521 aces belonging to Seetha Rama Temple.

Revanth exposed with documentary evidence that Namasthe Telangana also owns land belonging to this temple under Survey No. 437and demanded KCR to order an inquiry over how Namaste Telangana acquired these lands belonging to temple along with inquiry on Etala.

Revanth also said that Namasthe Telangana printing unit has been set up on this land parcel from where the daily is printed every day.

Revanth questioned KCR how this land was registered on Namaste Telangana when the temple lands are under the prohibitory list.

He also asked KCR to tell why survey numbers of temple lands were not put up on Endowments Department website.

He also alleged that KCR’s son KTR and minister Malla Reddy also owns land in these survey numbers and they too should be sacked from cabinet immediately like Etala was sacked to enable free and fair probe into temple lands encroachment issue.