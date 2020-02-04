Rewind: Dil Raju’s tiff with Jaanu Director

Top producer Dil Raju even before the release of Tamil blockbuster 96, happened to watch the film and he acquired the remake rights of the film. After huge efforts, he finally got Sharwanand and Samantha to play the lead roles in the remake. Prem Kumar who directed the original gave his nod to direct the remake too. Dil Raju suggested several changes to the script but Prem Kumar shocked Raju after he wanted to make no changes.

With nothing much to do, Raju gave him a free hand for the director and he is finally happy with the output. After Sharwanand got injured in Bangkok, Prem Kumar wanted to take a break till Sharwa recovers. Sharwanand was ready to take painkillers and continue the shoot but Prem was not ready. It was after Sharwanand recovered completely, the shoot got started again.

On the whole, Prem Kumar dominated the scene completely and showed his mark throughout the shoot. Sharwanand, Samantha and Dil Raju are extremely confident on Jaanu that is releasing this Friday.