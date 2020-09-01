Rhea Chakraborty to take legal action against Sushant Singh Rajput’s family

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left the nation in a state of deep shock. The death case of the young actor took several unexpected turns and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is digging out what all happened before the actor passed away. His alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned for the fifth consecutive day and the actress attended for the investigation today at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai. The latest news says that Rhea Chakraborty is all set to initiate a legal course of action against the family of Sushant Singh Rajput for making false statements from the past few weeks.

The family members of Sushant Singh Rajput blamed Rhea Chakraborty responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and they said that the actress took over the control of the finances of the actor and she never allowed him to meet his family. Even the personal staff of the actor were changed and Sushant’s father KK Singh alleged that funds worth Rs 15 crores are diverted and misused by Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The actress is all set to initiate legal proceedings in this issue.

On the other side, Rhea Chakraborty’s mother and father are summoned by the CBI and they would attend before the investigative agency very soon. Rhea Chakraborty also made some sensational comments against Sushant Singh during her recent interview that he took drugs and spent lakhs of money on his holidays. The Narcotics Control Bureau registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others after the WhatsApp chats about drugs went viral. On the other side, the Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting the probe about the finances of Sushant Singh Rajput.