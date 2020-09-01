Sharif tests Covid-19 positive

AP Legislative Council chairman Mohammed Ahmed Sharif tested positive for Covid-19.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. His condition is stated to be critical.

Mohammed Ahmed Sharif is Telugu Desam MLC and government whip in the AP Legislative Council.

He played a crucial role in stalling the three capitals in the Assembly Council by referring the Bills to Select Committee the Bill for creation of three capitals.

He used his discretionary powers to refer the crucial Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Repeal of the Capital Region Development Bill to a select committee on Wednesday night, thwarting the government’s move to create three capitals — legislative in Amaravati, executive in Visakhapatnam and judicial in Kurnool.