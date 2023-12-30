x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
View all stories
Home > Politics

RK to join Congress along with Sharmila

Published on December 30, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media
image
KTR gives presentation on Musi, questions the logic behind Rs 141 Cr for DPR
image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA
image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up

RK to join Congress along with Sharmila

Spread the love

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) had said that he would go with Y S Sharmila, if she is joining the Congress.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that if Sharmila joins the Congress, he would also join the party. He said his journey from now on would be along with Sharmila.

He said that he had been associated with the YSR Congress for several years and had been very loyal to Jagan Mohan Reddy. The chief minister had promised to give Rs 1200 crore for the development of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

The amount was brought down to Rs 500 crore later and again to Rs 300 crore, he said. Even this amount was also brought down to Rs 125 crore, he said and regretted that not even Rs 12 crore were given to the constituency.

He said that he had spent from his own pocket on the development of the constituency. He made several representations to the state government to release funds for the development of the constituency in vain. He wanted the government to give more funds to the constituency if they want to win again.

The government should spend more on the development of Kuppam, Bhimavaram, Gajuwaka and Mangalagiri constituencies if the YSR Congress wants to win here. He wondered how the ruling party wants to win these segments without spending anything on their development!

Ramakrishna Reddy said that he would continue to fight on the cases that he had filed against Chandrababu Naidu. He also said that he would file cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government if anything wrong was noticed in the days to come.

Next Can Jagan handle the dissidence? Previous Nag’s Naa Saami Ranga in Tricky Situation
else

TRENDING

image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA
image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba

Latest

image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media
image
KTR gives presentation on Musi, questions the logic behind Rs 141 Cr for DPR
image
Special premieres for Lucky Baskhar and KA
image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up

Most Read

image
Gautam Adani and Revanth Reddy in same frame, full fodder for social media
image
Nara Lokesh vs YS Bharti’s Sakshi Media
image
KTR gives presentation on Musi, questions the logic behind Rs 141 Cr for DPR

Related Articles

Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio Sana Makbul’s party trait Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24 Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip Sprouts: Amazing Benefits