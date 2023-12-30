RK to join Congress along with Sharmila

Spread the love

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) had said that he would go with Y S Sharmila, if she is joining the Congress.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that if Sharmila joins the Congress, he would also join the party. He said his journey from now on would be along with Sharmila.

He said that he had been associated with the YSR Congress for several years and had been very loyal to Jagan Mohan Reddy. The chief minister had promised to give Rs 1200 crore for the development of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

The amount was brought down to Rs 500 crore later and again to Rs 300 crore, he said. Even this amount was also brought down to Rs 125 crore, he said and regretted that not even Rs 12 crore were given to the constituency.

He said that he had spent from his own pocket on the development of the constituency. He made several representations to the state government to release funds for the development of the constituency in vain. He wanted the government to give more funds to the constituency if they want to win again.

The government should spend more on the development of Kuppam, Bhimavaram, Gajuwaka and Mangalagiri constituencies if the YSR Congress wants to win here. He wondered how the ruling party wants to win these segments without spending anything on their development!

Ramakrishna Reddy said that he would continue to fight on the cases that he had filed against Chandrababu Naidu. He also said that he would file cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government if anything wrong was noticed in the days to come.