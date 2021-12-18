Robin Sharma in Prakasam, TDP leaders jittery

With reports of Team Robin Sharma, chosen specially by no less a person than TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu himself to assess the performance of the MLAs and party incharges, there is a lot of disquiet in the Prakasam district unit. The survey is currently on and the TDP leaders from the district are on tenterhooks.

The TDP has won four of the 12 MLA seats in the district. One of them has later shifted the camp and is associated with the ruling YSRCP. The remaining three are steadfastly with the TDP. But, the party chief feels that the party activities in the district need some more pep and power. So, he has asked Robin Sharma to study, analyze and suggest ways to improve the party’s performance.

The general understanding is that the TDP is quite strong in the eastern regions of the district, while the western parts are its achilles heel. The survey would focus more on the western region and will suggest areas of improvement. TDP insiders say that based on the survey report, Chandrababu Naidu may even change the constituency incharges wherever needed.

As of now, the party does not have incharges for important constituencies such as Chirala and Kandukur. The survey could also identify the possible candidates for the incharge post for these two constituencies. In Chirala, the victorious MLA Karanam Balaram has shifted to the YSRCP.