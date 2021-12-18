TDP shows signs of revival in North Andhra

Across North Andhra, the TDP is showing signs of revival. Despite being out of power for over two years, the party’s hold at the grassroots level seems to be largely intact. In Madugula assembly constituency for instance, though the party leadership has decided not to contest the ZPTC and the MPTC elections, the local cadre had not only contested but also performed very well. This shows there is light at the end of the tunnel for the TDP.

Madugula has always been a formidable citadel of the TDP. The party had won six times and had won even in 2009, when the TDP lost power. Party MLA in 2009, Gavireddy Ramanaidu, had lost in 2014 and 2019. Since then, several leaders and cadres have shifted their allegiance to the YSRCP. Yet, the TDP did well in the recent local body elections.

In a bid to infuse new enthusiasm in the party, the party leadership has now appointed PVG Kumar as the incharge of the party in place of Gavireddy. The decision was reportedly based on a survey report that the TDP leadership has got. Since then the party has picked up slightly.

However, one major drawback for the TDP is the rampant groupism in the party. There are three major groups – each led by Gavireddy, PVG Kumar and the other one led by Paila Prasad. The TDP state-level leadership has to coordinate all the three groups and make them work with a common purpose. Sources say that the party’s base is intact and is it is improving by each passing day. Will the high command of the party bring all the groups on one table and make them work together?