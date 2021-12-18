Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s next is a Periodic Film

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s recent offering Pushpa released yesterday and the film opened with a bang. The actor will soon commence the shoot of Pushpa 2 and Sukumar will commence the pre-production work after a small break. Allu Arjun is holding talks with Boyapati Sreenu for his next film and the talks are initiated recently. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is a periodic drama that is set in the pre-independence era.

Boyapati already commenced the script work of this project and the shoot is expected to commence next year once Allu Arjun is done with Pushpa 2. The film would be a pan-Indian attempt and will be produced by Allu Aravind on Geetha Arts banner. An official announcement about the project is expected next year.