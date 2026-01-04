Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli emerges as huge blockbuster on OTT

Roshan Kanakala delivered a very nuanced and matured performance in his recently released film, Mowgli 2025. The movie on New Year’s Day premiered on ETV Win Ott platform and emerged as a blockbuster with thunderous positive response. Many are praising Roshan Kanakala for his performance in a demanding role.

Portraying a character raised in the wild, he brings a rare sense of authenticity that has caught the attention of both critics and the elite digital audience. Roshan’s portrayal is being hailed for its remarkable emotional range, as he effortlessly balances the primal intensity with tender vulnerability.

People Media Factory, the producers have earned great deal for the film to release on OTT platforms adding to the theatrical profits. The movie emerged as a blockbuster as people started praising the narrative, screenplay by Sandeep Raj. Mainly, his vision is being lauded by many viewers.

Sakshi Sagar and Bandi Saroj Kumar’s performances are being talked about but the highlight remains to be Roshan Kanakala with his all-rounder performance. With such a great success, the young actor is looking at his bright future prospects with great detail.