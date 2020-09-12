RRR accepts Balineni challenge to resign on one condition

YSRCP Minister and YSR Family Loyalist Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has challenged his party rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju (RRR) to resign and re-contest from Narsapur MP seat. The Minister’s challenge did not come as a big political surprise. But, RRR gave a surprise twist by accepting Balineni’s challenge. Rajugaru has offered to resign and recontest from Narsapur MP seat. He said that he was confident of his victory. At the same time, RRR put a small condition to Minister Balineni.

Can Balineni get CM Jagan Reddy to consider Narsapur byelection as a referendum on 3 Capitals? RRR asked Balineni whether he would be able to convince the Chief Minister to agree for the referendum challenge.

Raju’s challenge has indeed triggered a debate among political circles. Is RRR really confident of his victory in the present situation when the Jagan regime has kept all wings of administration under its tight grip? Usually, it is a well accepted fact that the ruling parties alway get an edge in any byelection.

Analysts say that in one way, RRR is also in the ruling party considering his closeness to the BJP top Ministers and leaders in Delhi. Moreover, he would be having greater advantage considering support from the Election Commission of India and other national level agencies. The same advantage that Jagan Reddy had during 2019 elections would go to RRR in case there is a byelection.

Seeing the present political mood, it would be really better and wiser for the CM and his Ministers not to take RRR’s challenges too seriously.