More skeletons are tumbling out of Nutan Naidu’s cupboard.

The Telugu ‘Big Boss’ participant, who was arrested in Karnataka’s Udipi and current in judicial custody, has landed himself into more trouble.

The police have registered two more cases against Nutan Naidu who was sent to Anakapalli sub-jail for torturing and tonsuring the head of 20-year-old Srikanth on August 28.

Two more cases of atrocity were registered against the Telugu filmmaker. In one case, Nutan Naidu allegedly took Rs 20 crore from a person promising him a job as director of a bank in West Godavari. In another case, Nutan Naidu allegedly took a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a person in Telangana promising him a job in a hospital. However, Nutan Naidu had failed to provide the job to the person after taking Rs 4 lakh. Further, Nutan Naidu abused the person when he approached him.

Earlier, a court in Visakhapatnam had sent Telugu filmmaker to judicial custody for 14 days in a Dalit youth’s torture and tonsuring case. He was subsequently shifted to Anakapalli Sub-Jail. His wife Madhu Priya and six others were also arrested for assaulting and tonsuring the Dalit youth at their house on suspicion of mobile phone theft.

The Telugu filmmaker also allegedly called some officials impersonating retired IAS officer P.V. Ramesh to protect his wife in the case. He made calls to the superintendent of King George Hospital, Dr P.V. Sudhakar, and other officials asking them to issue medical certificates to the accused.

Ramesh lodged a complaint with the police after Sudhakar called him back to cross-check if he had telephoned him.