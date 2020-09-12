High Court’s serious comment on ‘Khakhistocracy’ in AP

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh is stepping its criticism on the way the AP Police and other investigative agencies are working in the State. It has dismissed a case filed by the CID against Teluguone.com managing director. The court passed serious comments that the AP CID obviously acted only to favour the ruling party and filed the case without any maintainable evidence. If this kind of misuse of laws by the police continues, the people will have a feeling that they are living under ‘Khakhistocracy’ (police raj) but not ‘democracy’ (rule of people).

The judge said that the CID officials resorted to gross misuse of their authority by acting out of bias against the accused. If such officials were not controlled effectively, then the people would lose their rights to life and expression. The judge clearly told the officials concerned that chaos and lawlessness would creep into the system if cases were filed without valid evidence only to harass opponents.

The High Court has told the Mangalagiri CID police on their face that they have shown over enthusiasm and political favouritism in filing the case and then taking away the electronic equipment of the accused. This kind of harassment would cause serious harm to the prestige of free individuals in a democratic society.

Actually, a private petitioner complained to the CID that the Teluguone news channel showed a video defaming Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. That would come under the jurisdiction of freedom of expression. But, the CID levelled serious charges and seized documents of the media company.