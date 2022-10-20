RRR actors turn Ultra Stylish

The country’s biggest blockbuster RRR is releasing in Japan tomorrow and the lead actors NTR, Ram Charan are in the country to promote the film. Both Tarak and Ram Charan stunned everyone with their stylish looks. Both NTR and Ram Charan got their clothes designed by their personal designers and looked super stylish. They are completely busy spending time promoting RRR in Japan. SS Rajamouli too is available for the promotions. RRR is getting a huge release in the country. NTR and Charan are spotted interacting with the fans and are in a cheerful mood.

Charan wrapped up a small schedule of Ram Charan’s film and he flew to Japan along with his family. NTR is on a break and he is yet to start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film. The film is expected to start in December. The team of RRR are expected to return back after wrapping up the promotional campaign in Japan.