RRR Controversy: Kaala Bhairava’s long post and explanation

While winning Oscar was an achievement, satisfying fans have turned out to be an adventure. Kaala Bhairava after a glorious performance on the Oscar stage for Naatu Naatu wrote a note and shared his emotions. He mentioned Rajamouli (his uncle), Keervani (Nanna), PremRakshith(who was never spotted on Oscar promotions), Karthikeya (his cousin), his mother and his uncle and also Dyan, Jash and the whole team who performed on stage. The complete post was about people who helped him to perform on the Oscar academy stage.

But this did not go well with Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans. They were disappointed as Kaala Bhairava did not mention their names. After all the social media comments, Kaala Bhairava has no option left rather than to come down and explain what he exactly wrote in his post. He wrote, “I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of Naatu Naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words.”