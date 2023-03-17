Rana Daggubati opens up about his Health issues

Rana Daggubati opened up about his health in Samantha’s talk show Sam Jam and turned emotional. Later he never hesitated to talk about his health issues. He said he has BP, calcification and kidney failure. He has undergone a kidney transplant in 2021 and his condition was 30% fatal, with 70% of haemorrhage or stroke chance.

During the promotional interviews for the crime drama Rana Naidu web series, Rana spoke about his health again. He said he has a corneal transplant and he feels like a ‘Terminator’ with two transplants. Rana has a corneal transplant at a young age. He can’t see from his right eye. Rana said, even after fixing physical problems, a certain heaviness in the heart will still be continued, this sensible words of Rana expresses the pain he has gone through.