Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi movie review

Story :

Set in the year 2000, Sanjay ( Naga Shaurya) and Anupama ( Malavika Nair) are college mates in Vizag. Anu who is a one-year senior protects Sanjay from ragging and both become good friends. In 2004, they go to London to pursue Masters and start a live-in relationship. Sanjay does not show up at the hospital when Anu needs moral support. Disappointed Anu breaks up with Sanjay. The rest of the story is about his absence and how the couple’s relationship goes on further.

Analysis:

Director Srinivas Avasarala is known for sensible films. However, in the latest film, he struggles to keep up his reputation. ‘Phalana Abbayi..’ is all about 10 years journey of two college friends and the emotional ride they had. Sanjay and Anupama are good friends turn lovers who lived together in an apartment in the UK. Originally, they are from Visakhapatnam and Anu was one year more senior than Sanjay. The premise of the film, and the proceedings are less dramatic. The director tried to make it a realistic film, but in that process lost the narrative speed. Srinivas’s strength in subtle humor fails this time. None of the scenes generates humor. The conflict point is a good one, the hero has a compelling reason to avoid going to the hospital with Anu. However, the point is not been conveyed effectively. The second half has a couple of emotional moments but too late too little to impress the viewer.

Naga Shaurya, Malavika look good and their onscreen chemistry is decent. But the rest of the casting is very bad.

Positives:

– Naga Shaurya, Malavika Onscreen chemistry

– Audio wise two good melody songs

Negatives:

– Ultra slow-paced narration

– Conflict points not established effectively

– Friendship, Love, and Pain – none of the emotions works

Verdict:

‘Phalana Abbayi ..’ is a poorly narrated film that is even slower than the old-school Doordarshan documentary. The conflict point has not been conveyed properly. Except for the hero and heroine, the rest of the casting is terrible. Overall, avoidable film.

TELUGU360 RATING 1.25/5

