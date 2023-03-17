Ram Charan and Shankar Title Announcement News

Ram Charan and Shankar’s film is one of the most exciting among the upcoming projects from South Indian Cinema. After Ram Charan attained a global brand image with RRR, this film grabbed everyone’s attention. The film is tentatively titled RC15 and as per the ongoing speculation, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is the title considered and locked for the film.

On the eve of Ugadi, RC15 team will announce the title of the film officially. Ram Charan will be seen playing the title role and Kiara Advani is the lead actress. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is scoring the music for CEO. The film is expected to have a pan-Indian release during Sankranthi 2024. On the flip side, Ram Charan landed in Delhi today and was mobbed with fans outside the airport. He will be attending ‘India Today Conclave 2023’ today along with Prime minister Narendra Modi.