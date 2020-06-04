RRR Makers in talks with Prashanth Neel

KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is celebrating his birthday. Telugu film industry is more eager about the arrival of KGF: Chapter 2 as Prashanth Neel is in talks with some of the top production houses of Tollywood. Telugu360 already revealed that Prashanth Neel will next direct NTR and the film is a periodic drama that will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The latest news that we hear is that Prashanth Neel is also in talks with DVV Entertainment, the makers of Rajamouli’s next outing RRR.

Prashanth Neel may direct Prabhas which will be produced by DVV Danayya. The production house too spent ample amount for the ads on the occasion of Prashanth Neel’s birthday today. Prashanth Neel also replied to the production house on twitter saying ‘See u soon’. Tollywood filmmakers have been placing staggering offers before Prashanth Neel and the top Kannada director could not say no. It is almost clear that Prashanth Neel will stay back in Hyderabad and direct Tollywood actors for the next three years after he is relieved with KGF: Chapter 2.