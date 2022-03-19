RRR pre-release event in Bengaluru to be a glitzy affair

With less than a week left for the release of RRR, its team is promoting the movie with back to back events.

Team RRR has landed in Bengaluru straight from Dubai to attend a gala pre-release event being hosted by KVN Productions, the Karnataka distributor.

KVN is thrilled about acquiring RRR release rights for Karnataka. It is treating the movie’s team in a special way and has invited top guns of Kannada society including the CM of the state to the pre-release event.

The much awaited multistarrer RRR helmed by ace director S S Rajamouli with NTR Junior and Ram Charan in the lead is slated to hit the screens across the world in multiple languages on March 25, 2022.

RRR produced by DVV Entertainment has Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran playing supporting roles. Music is by M M Keeravani.