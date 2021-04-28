RRR: Rajamouli not bothered about the pressure

SS Rajamouli is the country’s top director and he is completely focused on his upcoming project RRR. The film faced several hurdles and speed breakers. Despite the delay, RRR is high on expectations. There are a lot of speculations about the delay in the shoot and about the release date of the film. Rajamouli is analyzing the situation and he is not in a hurry. The makers already made profits before the release as all the deals for RRR are closed. Rajamouli is not worried about the release date of the film as he is confident that the film will make space and get the best date.

Rajamouli will take the call only after the shoot of the film comes to an end. What’s worrying is the VFX work which is delayed. Rajamouli is also not satisfied with the VFX work and he asked them to rework on the shots. He is in plans to announce the release date in advance after he is confident of making it for the release. The reshoots of RRR are also completed except the climax portions which are currently shot. He is not feeling the pressure for now and is waiting for the pandemic to calm down. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the lead actors in this periodic drama that is set before independence.