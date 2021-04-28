Prabhas and Nag Ashwin film Updates

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is shooting for Adipurush and Salaar currently. The shoots of both these films came to a halt due to the second wave of coronavirus. Prabhas was keen to wrap up the shoots of both these projects at the earliest. Adipurush needs almost a year for the post-production work as the film will be high on VFX work and it would release in 3D. Salaar will be high on action and it will be shot in multiple locations of the country.

Prabhas was keen to take up Nag Ashwin’s project from the second half of the year after he is done with the shoot of Adipurush and Salaar. As per the update, Prabhas’ film with Nag Ashwin got delayed due to the delay in the shoot of his current projects. Nag Ashwin’s film will commence shoot from Diwali after a grand launch. Prabhas will be focused on the project and he allocated the entire 2022 for the film. The movie may hit the screens in 2023 and the release date will be announced soon. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in other important roles in this untitled film.