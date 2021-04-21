RRR warns Jagan of losing 15% neutral voters

YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju has changed his style a little bit in attacking his own party leadership. He cautioned and advised CM Jaganmohan Reddy against allowing leaders like Vijay Sai Reddy to malign the party image. With his uncivilised and disrespectful tweets, Vijay Sai was bringing shame to the party. RRR warned Jagan that their party would lose 15 percent neutral voters support if this damage was not stopped.

Rajugaru advised the CM to remove Vijay Sai Reddy from his the party national secretary post and also from the party key role in Delhi. Some decent leader like Ummareddy Venkateswarlu may be given such tasks.

In the 2019 election, the YCP got 49.9 percent vote share while the TDP got just 39.9 percent. The Jana Sena got 5.5 percent share. RRR indirectly said that the permanent vote share of the YCP was just 35 percent while the remaining 15 percent support came from the neutral voters who are not committed to any party.

The main reason for the latest criticism by RRR is Vijay Sai Reddy’s most controversial tweet on the birthday of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Rajugaru has finally said that nobody could do anything if CM Jagan himself gave permission to such tweets. It is because the CM’s mistakes would drown his own party but not any other.