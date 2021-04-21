Jathi Ratnalu sequel set in USA?

Jathi Ratnalu is reported as one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema this year. The film was made on a budget of Rs 4 crores and it collected Rs 40 crores in its final run. The film narrated the story of three youngsters of Jogipet who move to Hyderabad and the rest of the film is all about the fun generated around the youngsters. The film’s director Anudeep KV revealed that he would direct the sequel soon. As per the update, we hear, the sequel is set in USA and it narrates the story of these three youngsters in the backdrop of USA. The entire filming would be done in USA.

Naveen Polishetty and Anudeep discussed about the basic plot of the sequel recently. The initial decision about the sequel has been taken. Before this, Anudeep and Naveen Polishetty will work together on one more interesting project that will be announced soon. Once they are done with this project, the sequel for Jathi Ratnalu will kick-start. After the super success of Jathi Ratnalu, Naveen Polishetty is in huge demand and the youngster also hiked his remuneration. He is yet to announce his next film for now.