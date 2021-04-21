Despite corona, KCR wants to go ahead with municipal polls!

The corona cases in Telangana are increasing at a rapid pace.

Corona cases on Wednesday (today) hit a new peak of over 6,000 cases.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself is in home isolation at his farmhouse after he was tested positive for coronavirus two days ago.

Under these conditions, KCR has decided to go ahead with municipal elections on April 30 as scheduled.

The elections for Khammam, Warangal municipal corporations, and Siddipet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal, Achampet and Kothur are being held on April 30.

With increasing corona cases, the State Election Commission (SEC) has written to Telangana government to tell its opinion on whether to conduct elections as scheduled as postpone them.

But KCR reportedly told SEC to conduct elections as scheduled.

Opposition parties on the other hand are demanding postponement of elections and criticising KCR for giving prominence to elections over the lives of people.

But KCR seems to be in no mood to postpone the elections.