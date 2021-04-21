YSRCP ‘cable war’ in Vizag!

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced that Vizag will be made AP’s executive capital, the YSRCP leaders are trying to take control of everything in Vizag right from politics to real estate.

YSRCP leaders are now eyeing to gain control over “Cable TV” network in Vizag.

They are damaging the already existing cable TV networks in Vizag controlled by others, namely TDP supporters.

Complaints of damaging the cables of other networks are on the rise in Vizag for the past few weeks.

When police investigated these complaints and took some persons into custody for damaging the cables, the accused took the names of ruling YSRCP leaders in Vizag and even went to the extent of threatening police.

Police arrested one Madan Reddy in the case. But no one knows what happened later. They released him and took two of his followers into custody.

Madan Reddy is said to be the close aide of top YSRCP leaders in Vizag.

He runs SSC Fiber Home Networks Pvt Ltd in Vizag and trying to take control of entire cable TV network in Vizag.