RRR’s Naatu Naatu nominated for the Oscars

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are announced this evening. The entire nation had high hopes on RRR in various categories. Naatu Naatu song from RRR has been nominated in the category of Best Original Score. The film could not make it in the categories of the Best Film and Best Director. ‘All That Breathes’, a documentary by Shaunak Sen is nominated in the category of the Best Documentary. Netflix documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is nominated in the category of the Best Documentary Short.

The Academy jury has announced the nominations in 23 categories for the 95th Academy Awards. The event will take place on March 12th at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. It will be live-streamed on Oscar.com and Oscars.org along with the YouTube channel of the Academy.