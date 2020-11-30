Rs 100 crore defamation suit against KCR, Anjani Kumar

BJP leader and vice-chairman G Vivekanand on Monday filed a defamation suit against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The former TRS MP, in his suit, claimed that police commissioner had caused an irreparable damage to his reputation by making baseless and misleading allegations against him during the Dubbaka byelections. Vivekanand claimed damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore each from K Chandrasekhar Rao and Anjani Kumar. The BJP leader had released an advertisement in newspapers.

He stated that Anjani Kumar has falsely claimed that the police busted a major Hawala racket involving Vishaka Industries. Vivekanand alleged that Anjani Kumar held a press conference claiming that two people were arrested, including the brother in law of Raghunandan Rao. He had informed media that the police had intercepted a car near Begumpet Flyover, during which one crore net cash was seized. Apart from cash, the police seized two mobiles. The CP further claimed that the police found incriminating evidence from the call sheets of the mobile phones. As per the call records, Vishaka Industries allegedly sent Rs 1,000 crore through Raghunandan Rao’s brother in law Surabhi Srinivas allegedly for distribution to voters during Dubbaka by-elections.

The police detained Surabhi Srinivas Rao who is the brother in law of BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao and his car driver T.Ravi Kumar.

During the investigation police came to know that seized amount was collected by Surabhi Srinivas Rao from Vishaka Industries office situated at Begumpet, Secunderabad in order to deliver at Dubbaka for the purpose of distributing to voters at Dubbaka Constituency, Anjani Kumar had claimed according to Vivekanand.

He further informed that one manager of Vishaka Industries Ltd., belongs to G.Vivek Venkata Swamy, (Ex.MP of Peddapally) handed over the cash to him to transport from Hyderabad to Dubbaka.

Taking serious objection to the claims, Vivekanand filed a defamation suit.