Naidu decries murder of TDP activist in Tirupati

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condemned the gruesome murder of Bharat Yadav, a relative of TDP Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency president Narasimha Yadav.

Mr. Naidu expressed deep grief over the death of Bharat Yadav who suffered bleeding knife injuries in an attack made by the YCP leaders last night. Bharat Yadav succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The TDP chief conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Ever since the YCP came to power, nearly 5 murders took place in the temple town of Tirupati. A hub of devotional fervour noted around the world has now turned into a cente of political vengeance and murders.

Mr. Naidu expressed anguish and anger that a peaceful city like Tirupati has also been converted into a seat of faction violence by the ruling YCP leaders. The murder of Bharat Yadav was yet another indication of the total collapse of the law and order situation in the State. The culprits in this murder should be brought to book and strongly punished. The sanctity and tranquility of Tirupati temple town should be restored and preserved.