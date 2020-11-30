Remand to mason accused in Minister Perni murder attempt

The Krishna District Court has sent construction worker Nageswara Rao to 14-days judicial remand in the case relating to the murder attempt on Minister Perni Nani. The accused has been sent to the Covid sub jail in Machilipatnam. The murder attempt took place just a day ahead of the Assembly session.

Different versions were coming out. The mason was stated to be a relative of a TDP leader in the town. It was also stated that he was in a drunken condition at the time of the incident. However, the worker could not come nearer to the Minister and he was caught by the Minister’s followers immediately.

Initial reports said that the mason has been out of work for a long time now which was one reason for his frustration and eventual attack. But the masonry tool he was stated to have used does not look like a potential weapon that would be enough to carry out a murderous attack.

The TDP has questioned the same, saying that the mason attack on Minister Perni was just similar to the Kodi Kathi attack on CM Jagan Reddy. Both would remain unresolved mysteries.