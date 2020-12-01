YCP Govt to convert Rushikonda cottages into offices?

More and more surprising reports are coming out on the issue of Capital shifting. Though there is the High Court stay, the officials are speeding up activities to identify suitable locations for their departments in Visakhapatnam. Indications are that the DGP office is likely to be set up at an IT building belonging to a political party leader in Rushikonda IT Park.

As part of this, officials of different wings and departments are looking for the most convenient and suitable locations for their new offices. Most of them have set their sights on the Rushikonda cottages and Haritha resorts located on the picturesque hills facing the sea.

The AP Tourism Department has developed these cottages as part of its efforts to give a boost to tourism infrastructure to attract tourists from far and wide. These resorts and cottages have been in high demand among the tourists and have raised the potential of Vizag as a tourist attraction.

But now, the senior officials are also drawing up plans on how to convert these cottages into their offices. Once their plans bear fruit, Rushikonda and its beach will then go out of reach for tourists and local visitors. The area will become a part and parcel of Capital city administrative infrastructure.