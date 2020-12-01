Kajal’s horror multi-starrer

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is married in October and the actress flew to the Maldives for her honeymoon. Soon after her return, Kajal is back to work and is in talks with several filmmakers. The actress was in plans to join the sets of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya but the shoot got delayed. Kajal flew down to Chennai for the final hearing of her next film. The movie is said to be a horror film and a multi-starrer. Deekay is the director and a look test too was conducted on Kajal in Chennai.

Things are finalized and Kajal signed the project. The film will have three other top heroines and they are finalized currently. An official announcement about the project is expected soon and the shoot commences next year. Kajal is also the leading lady in Kamal Haasan’s delayed project Indian 2 and she is paired up beside Dulquer Salman in Hye Sinamika that is directed by Brindha Master.