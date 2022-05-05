Rs 125 Cr deal for Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

Padmashri Kamal Haasan has all his hopes on his next film Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of this action thriller and the film is heading for June 3rd release. The film’s worldwide satellite and digital rights are picked up by Star Group for a whopping price of Rs 125 crores. Kamal did not score a hit in the recent years but Vikram is carrying a lot of buzz. The theatrical deals are yet to be closed and the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Critically acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will be seen in other important roles in Vikram. Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raajkamal Films International produced Vikram. Kamal is expected to resume the shoot of Indian 2 soon and he is waiting for the arrival of Shankar.