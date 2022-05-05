Pawan firm on entry into Assembly, to go with TDP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is understood to have made his mind clear on the next elections. Though he has tied-up with the BJP for the 2024 elections, the Jana Sena chief is firm on making his debut to the Assembly in the next turn.

Pawan Kalyan wants the YSR Congress defeat in the next election but the priority is his entry into the Assembly. Understandably, the Jana Sena chief had realised that his entry into the Assembly would be possible only if he goes with the TDP and not the BJP.

Like him, the TDP too is equally firm on defeating the YSR Congress and returning to power in the next election. The party is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power in 2024 and its chief Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no opportunity to grab it.

According to the sources, the TDP chief is mounting pressure tactfully on the Jana Sena chief for alliance with the TDP to win a handful of seats. The TDP chief is promising at least 20 to 25 MLA seats to the Jana Sena if Pawan agrees for the alliance. Besides this, Naidu is also promising deputy chief minister position to Pawan Kalyan, which sounds attractive.

In a way, the TDP chief is rolling out mouth-watering offers to the Jana Sena chief to come for alliance. Going by these developments, Pawan Kalyan is looking for an opportunity to break his alliance with the BJP and get tied-up with the TDP.

The activists of the two parties have already started working together at the bottom level. They have already built a network to challenge the ruling party in the 2024 elections. This understanding was built during the local body elections held last year, where the TDP had helped the Jana Sena to win a handful of seats.

Given all these factors, it is for sure that Pawan Kalyan would go out for the TDP only to make his grand entry into the Assembly in the 2024 elections in the state. It is to be seen how Pawan Kalyan would script his political career.