Former MP Konda Visweswara Reddy to join BJP?

Former MP Konda Vishweswara Reddy has become active in politics again. There are strong rumours floating in political circles that he will be soon joining BJP. Details as follows .

Konda Visweswara Reddy is a big shot and when he was MP, he was the richest MP from Telangana. He is the grand son of Rangareddy after whom Rangareddy district was named. He is son in law of Apollo pratap Reddy. Due to this background, TRS invited him into the party and he became MP in 2014. However, he resigned to TRS in 2018 due to differences with KCR and KTR. He made sharp remarks on TRS party as well as the Government led by TRS while resigning. He stated, TRS is becoming “more and more distant from the people” and government is becoming “inaccessible to the people”.

BJP leader DK Aruna invited him into the party couple of years ago but he wanted to buy time. He also wanted to ensure BJP will not have any kind of alliance with TRS. Now he again met with Bandi Sanjay who always fires salvos at TRS. His meeting with Bandi got significance as this BJP chief JP Nadda is soon visiting Telangana. With these developments, there are rumours floating in political circles that Konda has now made up his mind to join BJP. We need to wait and see whether he will really join bjp or not.