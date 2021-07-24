RS Praveen Kumar not to be TRS candidate from Huzurabad

Now it’s almost official. Controversial Dalit activist and IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar is not going to be the TRS candidate from Huzurabad. There is no question of his taking on Eatala Rajendra in the bye election.

Political analysts say there are two indications for this. Firstly, RS Praveen Kumar has not been invited to the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme on July 26. His name does not figure among the 412 persons invited to the launch. This also means that he will not be made incharge of KCR’s Dalit-vote-catching scheme. Secondly, RS Praveen Kumar himself has been on an attacking mode when it comes to KCR.

Speaking at a felicitation function organized in Pothireddypalle of Sangareddy district, he said that KCR is not sincere about Dalits. He said KCR has in fact duped the Dalits of Telangana by making the false promise of making a Dalit the first CM of Telangana. That promise has never been fulfilled, he said. This was nothing but a ploy to fool the Dalits, he said. Also, he said that KCR was raining Rs 1000 crore for Huzurabad only with an eye on the bye-elections. He said KCR is only using schemes like Dalit Bandhu only to garner votes.

More importantly, he has indicated that he would serve the Dalits after his retirement. If sources are to be believed, he is thinking on the lines of forming a political party to fight for the rights of the Dalits in Telangana. He has been repeatedly talking about Bahujans after his retirement. Sources say that it is now clear that he would not contest the Huzurabad elections as a TRS candidate and also that he may not take up the stewardship of Dalit Bandhu scheme.