Rulers need to have vision but not hatred: Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, observed that the rulers need to have a vision as to how to develop the State but should not have hatred against the people. But now Andhra Pradesh is witnessing hatred, he said here on Friday.

Chairing the TDP general body meeting at the party headquarters here, Chandrababu Naidu said that the party has successfully completed 40 years of existence. “Also, 27 years ago on this day I took charge as the chief minister of the State,” he added.

The State will always remember the good works that the TDP has executed during the party’s regime. It is 40 years ago that NT Rama Rao had formed the TDP and it is NT Rama Rao who introduced welfare schemes like food security, in the State for the first time, he stated.

It was Mr NT Rama Rao who introduced residential system at the Gurukulams for the poor in the State and pucca houses for the downtrodden sections of society, Chandrababu Naidu said.

TDP is a regional political outfit with national outlook that has always strived for the welfare of the people, the TDP national president said adding that the party leaders should have self-confidence along with self-respect. “We have developed the State with a vision but today the ruling party leaders have developed hatred and wherever you go you can witness this,” he maintained.

The recent incident in Ananthapur district wherein a constable, Prakash, has been removed from service for holding a placard. The woman, Ms Srilakshmi, who openly said that the constable did not harass her is now being subjected to persecution, he said.

If someone raises any issues, he or she is becoming a target now. The constable is now found missing and this speaks volumes about the style of functioning of the present Government, he stated.

“It always gives me satisfaction to see the Telugu people at the top of every sector. What is Hyderabad today is because it is developed with a vision. The developmental works that were taken up 27 years ago are now yielding excellent results,” he observed.

An average American revenue in the United States is 65,000 dollars a year while an Indian who is America is earning 1.25 lakh dollars per annum. “That is the status of the Indians there. But the condition in the State is totally different,” he observed.

Though the State suffered a lot due to bifurcation, the TDP has launched several welfare schemes, including increasing the monthly pension from Rs 200 to Rs 2000. Also, the employees are given 42 per cent fitment,” he pointed out.

Now, the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has imposed a financial burden of Rs 3.25 lakh in every family in the State in the past three years, he stated.

The petrol prices are the highest in Andhra Pradesh and various taxes, including professional tax and property tax, are being imposed on the people.

The Anna Canteens launched by the TDP are closed after the YSRCP came to power, and the local body system is totally debilitated. On the one side the State is witnessing total debt burden white on the other variety of taxes are being imposed, he observed.

Sand has become a rare commodity now in the State following which the construction activity has totally come to a standstill while the welfare schemes for SCs are completely withdrawan. Not even a single farmer is happy in the State and the schemes for BCs have been discontinued, he added.

Atrocities against women and attacks on Dalits have been increased in the recent past, the former chief minister said. Liquor and drugs are being snuggled into the State and there is no check on this.

When there is a recommendation to suspend the Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren’s Assembly membership for recommending mining contract for his own firm, what action should be taken against Mr Jagan in the Saraswati land issue, he asked. When the Kovvur Urban Bank panel was dismissed by Mr Jagan, the High Court ordered that the same panel be reinstated, he pointed out.

Chandrababu Naidu instructed the Constituency incharges of the TDP to stay in their respective areas at least for 10 days in a month and the constituency observers for eight days in a month. He is of the opinion that the development of the State is possible only if the TDP comes back to power and all the party activists should work towards this goal. There are still 18 more months to go for Assembly elections if held as per schedule but Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy may go for early polls, he felt.

He wanted the party leaders to be careful about the voters lists and party committees even in rural areas be formed. “Be vigilant about the voters verification or our voters will be deleted from the list,” he said.

He suggested the TDP leadersto have their own social media platforms and the party will fight against the false cases being foisted against the TDP activists, he added.

Chandrababu Naidu criticized that the ruling YSRCP is still planning to file cases against him and the TDP has all the evidence about the illegal activities of Jagan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu called upon the party leaders to go to the people with the slogan “Quit Jagan save Andhra Pradesh”.