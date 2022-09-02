Karthikeya2 20 days Worldwide Collections – Breaches 100 Cr Gross Worldwide

Karthikeya2 has hit the 100cr gross mark worldwide as the film’s gross now stands at 101.50 Cr. The distributor’s share of the film is about 48 Cr. The film is a huge Blockbuster and the hero Nikhil has entered the 100 cr Gross Club. It got a very good contribution from the North India markets with a gross of 26.50 Cr (22.5 Cr nett). The film is having an excellent run in both the Telugu States and overseas with USA Gross is about 1.4 Million and total overseas is at 1.7 Million.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area 20 days Worldwide Collections 9 days Worldwide Collections3 Days CollectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam11 Cr8.50 Cr3.69 Cr1.15Cr
Ceeded4.4 Cr3.20 Cr1.55 Cr0.53Cr
UA4.2 Cr3.11 Cr1.43 Cr0.45Cr
Guntur2.30 Cr1.80 Cr1.01 Cr0.40Cr
East2.20 Cr1.70 Cr0.92 Cr0.30Cr
West1.50 Cr1.18 Cr0.64 Cr0.20Cr
Krishna2.10 Cr 1.63 Cr 0.86 Cr 0.27Cr
Nellore1 Cr0.75 Cr0.30 Cr0.08Cr
Total28.7 Cr21.87 Cr10.40 Cr3.38Cr
KA+TN2.60 Cr1.60 Cr0.65
North10 Cr (incl Hindi)6.10 Cr (incl Hindi)0.90 Cr (incl Hindi)
OS6.5 Cr4.30 Cr 1.75 Cr
Worldwide47.8 Cr (101.50 Cr Gross)33.87 Cr13.70 Cr

