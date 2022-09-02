Karthikeya2 has hit the 100cr gross mark worldwide as the film’s gross now stands at 101.50 Cr. The distributor’s share of the film is about 48 Cr. The film is a huge Blockbuster and the hero Nikhil has entered the 100 cr Gross Club. It got a very good contribution from the North India markets with a gross of 26.50 Cr (22.5 Cr nett). The film is having an excellent run in both the Telugu States and overseas with USA Gross is about 1.4 Million and total overseas is at 1.7 Million.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area 20 days Worldwide Collections 9 days Worldwide Collections 3 Days Collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 11 Cr 8.50 Cr 3.69 Cr 1.15Cr Ceeded 4.4 Cr 3.20 Cr 1.55 Cr 0.53Cr UA 4.2 Cr 3.11 Cr 1.43 Cr 0.45Cr Guntur 2.30 Cr 1.80 Cr 1.01 Cr 0.40Cr East 2.20 Cr 1.70 Cr 0.92 Cr 0.30Cr West 1.50 Cr 1.18 Cr 0.64 Cr 0.20Cr Krishna 2.10 Cr 1.63 Cr 0.86 Cr 0.27Cr Nellore 1 Cr 0.75 Cr 0.30 Cr 0.08Cr Total 28.7 Cr 21.87 Cr 10.40 Cr 3.38Cr KA+TN 2.60 Cr 1.60 Cr 0.65 North 10 Cr (incl Hindi) 6.10 Cr (incl Hindi) 0.90 Cr (incl Hindi) OS 6.5 Cr 4.30 Cr 1.75 Cr Worldwide 47.8 Cr (101.50 Cr Gross) 33.87 Cr 13.70 Cr