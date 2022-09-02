Oke Oka Jeevitham Trailer: Time Travel Drama

Advertisement

Young and talented Sharwanand delivered a series of flops. The actor loves to experiment and he is back with an interesting attempt titled Oke Oka Jeevitham. Shree Karthick directed this bilingual and the film releases on September 9th. The trailer of Oke Oka Jeevitham is out and it looks interesting. The film is a time travel drama that is laced around mother sentiment and a strong emotional drama. The trailer sounds youthful and has more drama with depth. Sharwanand shines as usual in his attempt. Amala Akkineni plays a crucial role as Sharwa’s mother in Oke Oka Jeevitham. Ritu Varma is the heroine and Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi played other supporting roles.

Oke Oka Jeevitham also has good scope for VFX work. Dream Warrior Pictures are the producers. Tharun Bhascker penned the dialogues and Jakes Bejoy composed the music, background score. Oke Oka Jeevitham is carrying good expectations. Sharwanand is promoting the film all over and he sounds very confident on Oke Oka Jeevitham.