Jagan Reddy, Sharmila pays tributes to YSR Idupulapaya

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family members paid glorious tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on the occasion of his 13th death anniversary.

The Chief Minister attended a prayer meeting and paid floral tributes at the YSR Ghat here on Friday.

His mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharathi Reddy, sister Sharmila, relatives, well wishers and Party leaders were among those who attended the prayer meeting.

Taking to twitter the Chief Minister said, ‘Though (my) father has physically left us his effervescent smile and (fond) memories are with us. He had redefined welfare for the first time in the country and proved that (fulfilling) peoples’ aspirations is the main feature of governance. This Government is going forward in his footsteps in the true spirit.’

