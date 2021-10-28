Saami Saami from Pushpa: Foot tapping Mass Number

Sukumar knows the best about how to extract some catchy tunes from Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The first two singles of his upcoming directorial Pushpa received a good response from the audience and the third single Saami Saami has been unveiled. The song is a dance number shot on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Saami Saami is a foot-tapping mass number which is one more impressive number from Pushpa album. The song is entirely shot in Maredumilli forests.

Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika will be seen in deglam roles in Pushpa. The shoot reached the final stages and the makers announced that Pushpa will head for a release on December 17th this year. The entire shoot is expected to be completed before the mid of November. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget pan-Indian project. Allu Arjun essays the role of a lorry driver in this action thriller.