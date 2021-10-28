Will Bhumana be sent to the Legislative Council?

Interesting speculations are being made about the political future of senior YSRCP leader and Tirupati strongman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Those in the know say that YS Jagan is not inclined to repeat him as the party candidate from Tirupati assembly constituency due to the social issues.

Tirupati has a dominance of the Balija caste and in view of the possibility of a Jana Sena-TDP alliance by 2024, the YSRCP too should field a Balija. The last four winners from Tirupati preceding Bhumana – Chiranjeevi, Chadalawada Krishna Murthy, Venkata Ramana and Sugunamma – were all Kapus. Hence it is unlikely that Bhumana would be given the ticket again. His request to accommodate his son is also likely to be rejected for the same caste-related reason.

Though non-Kapus like NTR and Bhumana did win from Tirupati, Jagan wants to take no chance. Moreover, Bhumana could win from Tirupati by a slender margin of 700 votes despite a YSRCP wave sweeping the state. With such a slender margin, Bhumana’s position is very precarious.

Sources, however say that recognising his loyalty and services to the party, Bhumana could be sent to the upper house by giving him an MLC ticket. This will help Bhumana to stay in the state politics and lobby for a ministerial berth in YS Jagan government.