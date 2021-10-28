Ram’s surprise in Romantic

Puri Jagannadh himself penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for Romantic which has his son Akash Puri in the lead role. The film is directed by Anil Paduri and Ketika Sharma is the leading lady. Pan-Indian star Prabhas promoted the film and Vijay Devarakonda attended the pre-release event as a special guest. The latest update we hear says that Energetic Star Ram will surprise the audience in Romantic.

He will shake leg with Akash Puri in a special song ‘Peene Ke Baad’ that comes during the second half of the film. Puri Jagannadh too will surprise the audience in this song which is shot across a beach in Goa. Ramya Krishna will be seen essaying the role of a powerful cop in Romantic which is hitting the screens this Friday. Puri Connects are the producers and Sunil Kashyap composed the music.