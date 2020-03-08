Safe for Naidu not to contest local polls: RK

Usually, the ruling parties dominate local body polls in any state. But, in Andhra Pradesh, the scene is very different. The local polls are being used to completely cripple the opposition parties, physically and psychologically. ABN Radha Krishna, in his latest Kothapaluku column, says that this is what is going to happen going by how the YCP government has taken over the powers of election officials. As per its ordinance, disqualifications and cases can be filed against use of money and liquor. Obviously, opposition will be targetted. The last 10 months of Jaganmohan Reddy Regime have indicated how opposition leaders are harassed, attacked, humiliated and implicated in a variety of police and court cases.

Under such adverse political conditions, RK advises Naidu not to take local polls seriously in the best interests of his own party and its leaders. But, there is a strong feeling in TDP top leadership that vast majority of people are very angry against Jagan’s utter misgovernance and mafia style administration. The strong anti-Jagan sentiment is sweeping the twin Capital districts of Guntur and Krishna. Will Naidu stop from taking advantage of this? On the other hand, Pawan-BJP impact cannot be assessed at this stage because of their far lower vote shares in 2019 elections.