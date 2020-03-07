OTT platforms damaging the survival of small budget flicks

RX 100 is the last small film in Tollywood that raked massive revenues in the recent years. Films like Brochevarevarura, HIT recovered their investments but could not get a sensational box-office run. Small films are almost struggling badly to open on a decent note. Despite of huge promotions, the audience are not much interested to watch small films and non-casting flicks. With the arrival of OTT platforms, most of the film lovers are restricting themselves to home watching. Several OTT platforms are acquiring the digital rights of small films for low prices and they are releasing them in less than 20 days after their theatrical release.

This will kill the interest left among the minimum sections who are watching small budget flicks in theatres. OTT platforms like Amazon are buying small films on profit sharing basis. The producer of the film will be paid on the basis of pay per view basis. With early releases, OTT platforms are killing the small films. If this continues, the survival of small budget films will be difficult. Film Chamber should respond on this and impose a strict deadline for their digital release before much damage happens.