Sai Dharam Tej lines up a New Film?

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej got injured in a road accident and he had to take a major break to recover completely. His last film Virupaksha was a super hit and he is currently shooting for Sambarala Yetigattu, a big-budget attempt. Considering the span, he had to allocate bulk dates and much time for the project. The shoot is nearing completion and the film releases this year. Sai Dharam Tej has been in talks for several new projects.

As per the ongoing news, Sai Dharam Tej has given his nod for a new film that will be produced by People Media Factory. Tiger Nageswara Rao fame Vamsi is on board to direct the film. The discussions are quite positive and an official announcement is expected to be made later this year. Sai Dharam Tej is also discussing a script with Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and the film too will be announced this year.