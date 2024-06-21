Sai Dharam Tej’s 18th Film Announced

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej has been on a break for almost a year. The actor has been holding talks for several films and the discussions were on. The actor too took a long break and he flew to the USA for personal reasons. The actor is returning back to work and his 18th film has been announced today. Hanuman producers Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy will produce this big budget periodic entertainer and the shoot commenced today. The untitled film has been launched officially recently without any announcement. Rohit KP is all set to make his directorial debut with this untitled film.

The female lead and the list of the technicians will be announced by the makers very soon. This is the costliest film made in Sai Dharam Tej’s career and the actor sports a new look. He is specially trained for the film before the shoot started. More details awaited.

