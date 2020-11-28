Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better Release date announced

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej completed the shoot of Solo Brathuke So Better sometime ago. Zee5 acquired the rights of the film and was planned for a digital release initially. But with things turning normal and theatres reopening, Solo Brathuke So Better will now release in theatres through Zee Studios. The makers today announced that Solo Brathuke So Better will release on December 25th during Christmas.

Subbu is making his directorial debut with this romantic entertainer and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. Thaman composed the music and the released singles received a stupendous response. BVSN Prasad is the producer of Solo Brathuke So Better. The film will also stream on Zee5 soon after Solo Brathuke So Better completes its theatrical release. Solo Brathuke So Better is the first prominent Telugu film to release after the coronavirus pandemic.

